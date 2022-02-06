Trial over Olympic protest delayed to avoid embarrassing China, claims activist

Nina Lloyd, PA
·3 min read

A British man awaiting trial in Greece over a protest against the Beijing Olympics has voiced fears that the case has been delayed until after the Games to avoid embarrassment to China.

Jason Leith, 34, faces up to five years in jail if convicted of attempting to damage a historical monument after he attended an Olympic flame-lighting ceremony at Olympia in October.

He was one of three activists who waved signs including a Tibetan flag and banners reading “No Genocide games” during the event.

Mr Leith, who works for the Free Tibet movement, said the trio were arrested moments after unfurling the signs and had no plan to cause any damage in the archaeological site.

Jason Leith faces five years in a Greek jail (PA)
Jason Leith faces five years in a Greek jail (PA)

Their trial was initially set for the eve of the Winter Olympics on February 3, but on Thursday it was adjourned at District Court Pyrgos to December 1.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We didn’t go with any intention of any destruction and it didn’t happen.

“We went to have our voices heard and to stand with the people whose voices can’t be heard.

“It was probably a minute before we were pushed to the ground by security and police who were at the Olympia.”

The activists, among whom are an American and a Tibetan-Canadian, spent two nights in police custody before being released, their lawyers have said.

“It really feels like there has been outside pressure to try and increase (the) charge to give us actual jail sentences,” Mr Leith said.

“It’s scary. Obviously the thought of spending any amount of time in prison, especially one not in this country, is scary, but at the same time I stand by what I did. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

He added that the protest had been against the alleged mistreatment of Uyghur and alleged repression of Tibetan people and the delay to proceedings would mean China suffered less negative attention.

“Just before the Olympics, it was likely to be in the media and get a lot of attention. If the trial happens once the Olympics are over, its chances of being noticed are much slimmer.”

Michael Polak at the legal aid group Justice Abroad, who had flown in from London on behalf of the defendants, said his requests on Thursday for the case to be heard were denied.

“On Thursday, we actually made a request and said, ‘why aren’t you hearing this case?’ and they denied it,” he said.

The court gave no reason for the delay, according to Mr Polak.

“We’d say that this matter is being adjourned so that the court wouldn’t have to give a decision on the eve of the Beijing Olympics.”

China invests heavily in Greece and, at the height of the Greek debt crisis, acquired a majority stake in the strategic port of Piraeus.

“Greece’s government is one of the governments in Europe which is most closely connected to China. It looks very suspicious,” Mr Polak told PA.

A court official said on Friday it would not be commenting on the tribunal’s decision, according to The Guardian.

PA understands the Foreign Office had not been asked for help in Mr Leith’s case as of Friday but stands ready to provide consular assistance if required.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The race for Olympics mascot merchandise is on

    This queue in Beijing is for what many see as the biggest prize of the Olympic Games - merchandize featuring panda mascot "Bing Dwen Dwen". Hours after Beijing's Winter Olympics officially opened on Friday (February 4) night, shoppers lined up in the bitter pre-dawn cold to get their hands on souvenirs in the form of the chubby bear in a hard transparent body suit. The name of the mascot "Bing Dwen Dwen" is officially translated as "Ice Child", but it includes a "roly poly" sense. By 2 p.m. on Saturday (February 5), everything was sold out. Guo Jiaxing was one of the lucky ones that got in the store in time. "We queued from 7:50 in the morning till 12 noon. It was already past 12 o'clock when we walked out."But not everyone got what they wanted. Disappointed customers were asked to come back after Wednesday, when factories resume production after the Lunar New Year holiday and stocks will be replenished.24-year-old Ren Yi had wanted to buy a set of seven Bing Dwen Dwen figurines for his girlfriend but came away empty-handed.A security guard at the store said it had been selling Olympic souvenirs for a year. But the crowds in the last few days appeared out of nowhere and snapped up a year's worth of stock.

  • Olympics-China to boost supply of Winter Games panda mascot souvenirs

    China will increase the supply of merchandise featuring "Bing Dwen Dwen", the panda mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the organising committee said on Sunday. The announcement came as Chinese media and internet users reported difficulty in purchasing souvenirs in the likeness of the chubby panda in a hard, transparent body suit. Many had queued for hours in cold weather outside a flagship store in Beijing but failed to get the soft toys and other decorations.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • GLIMPSES: Connections forged in shared chills at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She was standing alone, bundled against the cold, as the bus doors swung open at the remotest mountain site of the Beijing Olympics. Her job was to point visiting journalists where to go — not that they had many options in these locked-down games. All you could see behind the mask were her eyes and gold-tinted hair, and then only barely. The plastic face shield she wore to protect against the coronavirus had fogged up and frosted over in the frigid air of Zhangjiakou. Foreign visi

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and