With the trial is over, Jerry Jones to conduct Cowboys camp press conference on Thursday

Owner Jerry Jones is on the grounds at the Residence Inn in Oxnard Calif., site of Dallas Cowboys training camp.

And he will conduct his annual camp opening state of the Cowboys press conference Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

The press conference was original scheduled for Wednesday morning. But it was pushed back to Saturday because Jones was involved in a paternity trial in Texarkana that began on Monday.

The trail was expected to last four or five days but it came to an abrupt conclusion on Tuesday when a resoluation was made between both parties.

Jones was countersuing a mother and daughter over a breach of contract of a settlement the mother had reached in 1998 regarding paternity.

Alexandra Davis, 27, and her mother, Cynthia Davis, had been barred from “suing or supporting any suit” to establish paternity and to keep the terms of the settlement confidential.

Judge Robert W. Schroeder III announced shortly after lunch Tuesday that the case — along with all other cases tied to it — had been dropped with the resolution that the contract at the center of it would continue to be enforced.

Jones has since traveled to Oxnard and the Cowboys decided to move the press conference back up to Thursday, prior to the first official practice of camp.

Jones will be on the dais for the press conference with coach Mike McCarthy and Stephen Jones.