New trial ordered for Dunnville babysitter charged with assaulting toddler

A Dunnville woman found guilty in 2019 of the aggravated assault of a child she babysat will have a new trial in Cayuga later this month after her conviction was successfully appealed.

Kalyn Jones was sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation after Superior Court Justice Liza Sheard found that Jones — who ran a home daycare at the time — caused a 13-month-old boy brain damage by shaking him.

But in August 2021, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, saying in its ruling the trial judge “erred in her assessment of the expert evidence concerning the cause of N.T.’s head injury.”

N.T. refers to the victim, whose name is shielded by a publication ban.

In her written decision on behalf of the three-judge panel, Appeal Court Justice Lois B. Roberts criticized Sheard’s “flawed” approach to assessing conflicting evidence given by medical experts as to what caused the boy’s “severe head injury.”

“She first chose which expert she preferred and then viewed the other expert’s evidence and the rest of the trial evidence through that lens,” Roberts said of the trial judge.

“This was an error.”

The boy was having a seizure when he was rushed to hospital on July 20, 2016. His numerous injuries included internal bleeding on the left side of his brain and inside the eye, mild compression fractures in his upper vertebrae, and bruising on his head, back and groin.

As summarized by Roberts in the decision, the medical expert called by the Crown testified that the boy’s brain injury could only have been caused by “severe acceleration/deceleration forces that were inflicted upon him immediately before the hospital visit,” likely while Jones was changing his diaper.

The medical expert called by the defence said the injuries could have been caused by “short falls,” and the symptoms could have been delayed.

The trial heard that N.T. had fallen and hit his head on three occasions in the week before he went to Jones’ daycare.

“There was no dispute at trial that N.T. had tragically sustained a serious brain injury that would likely result in future developmental deficits,” Roberts wrote.

Story continues

“The trial turned on the conflicting expert evidence called by the Crown and the defence as to the cause of N.T.’s head injury.”

Sheard “preferred and accepted the Crown’s expert evidence” over that of the defence’s expert, Roberts wrote.

While it is “tempting” for a judge to decide which of two experts is more credible and weigh the other’s evidence against the first, Roberts said such an approach could “distort the fact-finding process and overtake the task of objectively assessing the totality of the evidence.”

Upon reviewing Sheard’s written judgment, Roberts found the trial judge “never meaningfully considered” whether the defence expert’s evidence “left her with a reasonable doubt as to the appellant’s guilt,” instead rejecting the defence’s case because it differed from the testimony of the Crown’s medical expert.

“It is common ground that such an approach constitutes legal error,” Roberts wrote. “Unfortunately, that is what occurred in this case.”

Jones’ new judge-alone trial is scheduled to begin at the Cayuga courthouse on Jan. 23.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator