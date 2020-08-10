Trial, error and trust: How P.E.I. students think back-to-school plans will work

There may be the odd mistake and some tough transitions as students and staff adjust to the back-to-school plan, but life at P.E.I. schools should be fine in time as rules become routine, according to some student council presidents.

That doesn't mean it'll be easy, or that there won't be some difficulties at the beginning or end of the school year.

New guidelines revealed in the Public Schools Branch's plan announced last week show that students won't be able to mix as freely as they'd done in the past — among other highlights, masks will be strongly recommended but not required.

Ahead of the school year, CBC News spoke with three outgoing student council presidents at Island high schools to get their take on how they think students will be affected.

Here is what they had to say.

Mary Frances Williams, West Isle

West Isle's Mary Frances Williams said she expects everything will go according to plan at first, but that as the school year presses on some rules may bend and suddenly it will look like a "regular school year" again.

The time between classes will be when it's hardest on students, she said, and sad for younger students who just want to reach out and be with their friends.

"When you're waiting in the lunch line, or you're waiting in any type of lineup to buy your lunch or basically do anything, it's hard to socially distance," she said.

"It's going to be a large transition … it's going to be tough for everybody."

Growing pains around the new public health rules will be part of the process, and Williams said it's paramount that students and teachers help each other through it as best they can. Empathize with teachers, custodians and staff, she added, as they face an "extremely tough job" this coming school year.

As well, teachers and staff should provide students an opportunity to give feedback on whether plans are working for students or not.

"Everybody's kind of new to it, right, so it's a lot of trial and error," she said. "I think if a student has an opinion they'd like to share … there should be an email, or there should be a contact, or there should be a designated teacher at the school."

Amber Dyer, Three Oaks Senior High

"Just reading the rough outline that has been given, I think it will work pretty well — all things considered," Three Oaks's Amber Dyer said.

