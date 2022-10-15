Trial delayed in killer-clown case after new disclosure

·2 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time.

Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren last Thursday that they had found a “clown sighting file” which defense attorneys had been demanding but prosecutors had been saying they didn't have, according to a court filing by defense attorneys in Palm Beach County case.

Defense attorneys in the motion asked for a delay in the first-degree murder trial which was scheduled to start the next week. The jury trial was canceled on Friday.

Defense attorneys also are seeking sanctions against prosecutors for what they say are instances of failing to disclose evidence to the defendant and are asking that Keen Warren be allowed pretrial release from jail.

The 25-page “clown sighting file” has the names, addresses or phone numbers of 40 credible leads, according to the court filing from defense attorneys.

“Needless to say this will take the defense considerable time and resources to investigate,” the defense attorneys said.

Marlene Warren was fatally shot in the face in May 1990 by someone in an orange wig, red nose and white face paint who handed her carnations and foil balloons after she answered the door of her upscale South Florida home.

Keen Warren was arrested in 2017 in Abingdon, Virginia. Detectives at the time said advances in DNA technology, combined with evidence gathered decades ago, showed Keen Warren was the killer. At the time of the shooting, she was an employee of Marlene Warren’s husband, Michael, at his used car lot. They married in 2002.

Keen Warren has pleaded not guilty.

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

    It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from