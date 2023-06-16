Trial date set for Sask. mother accused of kidnapping child, faking deaths

The trial for Saskatoon woman Dawn Walker is scheduled to begin Nov. 20 and continue into January 2024. (Submitted by Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations - image credit)

The trial of a Saskatchewan woman accused of kidnapping her child and faking their deaths before fleeing to the U.S. is set to begin in November.

Dawn Walker was reported missing on July 24, 2022, two days after she was last seen. Her truck and personal belongings were found just south of Saskatoon on July 25.

Walker was found by U.S. authorities on Aug. 5 after she and her child allegedly "illegally entered the United States," according to police. They were then transported back to Saskatchewan, where Walker is to stand trial.

She is facing charges including abduction, fraud and identity theft. She pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Her lawyer confirmed the trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 20 and proceed in blocks through December and into January.

A separate hearing scheduled for July 13 will consider an application for disclosure of all documents related to Walker's arrest and detention.

In April, Walker's lawyer argued the charges against her should be stayed, citing alleged human rights violations during her detention, including unnecessary strip searches and denial of medical care.

No date has been set for arguments on the application to drop the charges.