Trial date set for armed forces member accused of breaching Official Secrets Act

A serving member of the UK military accused of breaching the Official Secrets Act by sharing "highly sensitive" military information is due to stand trial next spring.

Thomas Newsome, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday via video link from Wandsworth Prison for a preliminary hearing.

Wearing a green and yellow tracksuit top, the defendant confirmed his name and date of birth.

Mr Justice Baker said the case should be heard by a High Court judge and set a provisional trial date of 8 April at Kingston Crown Court.

He also set a plea and case management hearing for 1 September.

Addressing the defendant, Mr Justice Baker said: "Your trial will take place - if there is to be a trial - on April 8 at Kingston Crown Court. In the meantime, you will remain in custody."

The defendant, with a short beard, replied: "Understood sir."

Newsome, who only returned to the UK last month from an overseas deployment, faces two charges under the Official Secrets Act.

One of the charges alleges he made a "damaging disclosure" on 17 April - the day he came back to the UK - "relating to defence".

Newsome is alleged to have shared a 10-page document containing "highly sensitive military information".

The prosecution has alleged the release of such information would pose "a real and immediate threat to the lives of British citizens based outside the UK".

The second charge alleges Newsome failed to take care of documents or "prevent the unauthorised disclosure of those documents as a person in his position may reasonably be expected to take" on 18 April.

The second count relates to a USB stick also said to have contained "highly sensitive material".