Trial continues for Jake Virtanen, former Canucks forward charged with sexual assault

VANCOUVER — A defence lawyer is expected to cross-examine a woman today who claims she was sexually assaulted by former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen.

The 23-year-old woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, told his B.C. Supreme Court trial on Monday that Virtanen sexually assaulted her in a Vancouver hotel room in September 2017.

The woman testified she told Virtanen no multiple times and repeatedly said she did not want to have sex with him.

Virtanen, who is 25 years old, was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following an investigation by Vancouver police.

The right-winger was playing for the Canucks at the time of the alleged assault.

The team placed him on leave in May 2021 after allegations about the assault were made public, and his contract was bought out the next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press