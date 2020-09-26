The Trial of the Chicago 7: Will Gompertz reviews Aaron Sorkin's film★★★★☆

Aaron Sorkin is a not someone who does things by halves. He is the man who turned a decade-long cocaine addiction into an eight-showers-a-day habit; who smashed his nose headbutting a mirror when rehearsing dialogue; who never uses one word when a fully-formed exposition consisting of a torrent of beautiful-crafted phrases is an option; and who, on the occasion of the second movie he has written and directed, didn't hire one star but an entire galaxy's worth.

The Trail of the Chicago 7 features a super-group of actors (Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton) who Sorkin has moulded into a finely-tuned ensemble, each complementing the other like members of a chamber orchestra.

It's an impressive feat.

View photos Sacha Baron Cohen (far right) as political activist Abbie Hoffman More

View photos The real-life Abbie Hoffman with demonstrators in Grant Park, Chicago, protesting outside the Democratic National Convention in August 1968 More

Not because he has them all playing nicely together, which would be to suggest moderation for the greater good, but the opposite: he has elicited stand-out performances from each and every one.

All his stars get a chance to shine in a retelling of the notorious trial of a largely unrelated assortment of political activists who were collectively accused of inciting a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Mark Rylance is William Kunstler, their defence attorney, who was, from the little I know of his past, a larger-than-life courtroom presence. That's not how Rylance plays the lawyer, opting instead to characterise him as a wily intellectual feigning a low-status persona to generate sympathy and subvert authority in equal measure.

View photos Kelvin Harrison Jr as Fred Hampton (leaning over) Yaha Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale (l) and Mark Rylance as William Kunstler (r) More

The authority in this instance is Judge Julius Hoffman (Frank Langella), a pompous, arrogant bully who uses his elevated position to enforce his bigoted views and dish out Contempt of Court orders as if they were freesheets on the subway.

He makes it crystal clear from the get-go that from his seat of imperiality he fully intends to oversee the incarceration of the accused and exoneration of the prosecution for justly pursuing a malicious conviction on behalf of President Nixon's government.

View photos Frank Langella plays Judge Julius Hoffman More

The trial is taking place at a troubled moment in America's history when the deeply divisive Vietnam War was raging, political assassinations were proliferating, racism was rife, and the country was being pulled apart by the profound philosophical differences between the left and the right.

View photos Police moved against anti-Vietnam War protesters during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968 More

Story continues