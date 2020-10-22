Some Tri-Rail trains running behind early in rush hour after pedestrian killed

Some Tri-Rail trains ran a half-hour behind schedule early in Thursday morning’s rush hour after a pedestrian was killed on the tracks near Oakland Park Boulevard.

The investigation shut down eastbound Oakland Park Boulevard from before 6 a.m. until around 7:30 a.m.

Tri-Rail’s P610 North ran 45 minutes behind and the P613 South ran 25 minutes behind as of 7:55 a.m.