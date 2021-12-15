TRI POINTE HOMES ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF 55+ LIFESTYLE COMMUNITY BRAND, ALTIS

Altis at Skyline, north of Los Angeles, is the latest development in the homebuilder’s brand appealing to today’s sophisticated 55+ homebuyer through thoughtful, modern, and environmentally friendly design

Altis™ at Terramor

Located in Temescal Valley, California, the Altis at Terramor neighborhood consists of 75 homes from the high $500,000’s.

Altis™ Beaumont

Resort-style amenities at Altis Beaumont located in Southern California's Inland Empire include the 16,000-square-foot VuePoint residents’ club.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE:TPH) has announced the launch of Altis™, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55+ age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

“Altis allows Tri Pointe Homes to serve this dynamic 55+ generation that’s living longer with more vitality and wider-ranging passions – a distinct difference from traditional active adult offerings of the past,” said Doug Bauer, CEO of Tri Pointe Homes. “These homebuyers have the time and resources to imagine, pursue and design their best possible life. As a big force in the homebuying market today, the 55+ demographic is looking for a whole new lifestyle that’s fresh, energetic, and filled with adventure. Tri Pointe Homes meets them there with the Altis brand.”

According to a recent analysis by Zillow®, Americans 60 years and older are more active in the housing market than a decade ago. More and more of the nation’s estimated 73 million baby boomers are likely to move during the next decade, whether to downsize, find a more comfortable climate, relocate closer to family, or another reason.

The Altis brand was created with connection in mind, from the personalized comfort of home to the strong communal ties that its premium active-adult communities foster. Altis is curated around premium lifestyle offerings, vibrant locations, and expressive innovative home and amenity designs carefully optimized for 55+ living. Tri Pointe seeks to provide a more boutique approach to differentiate and offer what its local customers want, such as fresh, modern designs reflective of location-specific architectural styles, energy-efficient features, open personalized floorplans, and thoughtfully designed, customer-centric amenities in line with local lifestyle preferences.

Altis Beaumont, located in Southern California’s Inland Empire, kicked things off in late 2018 with new-century, modern inspired single-level homes, resort-style amenities including the 16,000-square-foot VuePoint residents’ club; 4,300-square-foot pool complex; outdoor lounge and BBQ areas; pickleball courts; an extensive, connected, and experiential trail system; a full-time lifestyle director; and more. With multiple neighborhoods and product offerings from the $300,000’s this self-developed planned community designed by Tri Pointe Homes has 704 homes planned upon completion. The active, vibrant, and award-winning community continues to grow with over 330 homes sold and approximately 250 homeowners already moved in.

Located in Temescal Valley, California, the Altis at Terramor neighborhood consists of 75 homes from the high $500,000’s within the well-established Terramor planned community where Tri Pointe is a guest builder. Catering to all residents of Terramor’s 55+ neighborhoods, The Terrace Club boasts a six-acre recreational area with tennis, bocce and pickleball courts, a resort-style pool, and a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse with indoor pool, extensive fitness center, multipurpose rooms, and more. Since Tri Pointe’s opening of the interest list and priority group in April 2021, demand has been strong with over 40 homes already sold.

The newest Altis community is Altis at Skyline, which consists of 292 single-story homesites from the low $700,000’s within Tri Pointe’s Santa Clarita Valley all-age planned community of Skyline. Located less than 40 miles north of Los Angeles, Skyline includes miles of hiking trails, acres of natural open space and a host of indoor and outdoor lifestyle amenities including an amenity center exclusively for 55+ neighborhood residents. The first release of Altis at Skyline homesites and the opening of the model homes took place in early November 2021.

“The brand is built with five pillars in mind — vitality, adventure, style, connection and ease — delivering on this generation’s desires and our mission to make a premium lifestyle possible for our customers,” said Bauer. “The growth of the Altis brand continues to give Tri Pointe Homes an opportunity in an important market segment that will be life-changing for a large demographic of 55+ customers.”

Sales are underway at all three Altis communities. For more information, visit www.AltisLife.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

