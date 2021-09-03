Tri-Media Announces the Resumption of the Trading of its Securities

NIAGARA, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri-Media (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the cease trade order of May 15, 2014 was revoked by the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan effective August 26, 2021.



About Tri-Media

Tri-Media is an award-winning Integrated Marketing Technologies firm serving a global clientele. Since 1986, Tri- Media has delivered proven results through its complete range of digital and traditional marketing solutions.

