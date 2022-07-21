Tri-City soccer squad one victory (or draw) away from playing in national semifinals

Jeff Morrow
·4 min read
April Duran

The Three Rivers Black girls soccer team continued its run at the U.S. Youth Soccer nationals on Wednesday in Orlando, beating the Strikers of Fox Valley, Ill., 5-1 in pool play.

The Tri-City team now plays Total Futbol Academy of Ohio at 3 p.m. (Pacific) Thursday in the final pool-play game.

The matchup is essentially a playoff game, as the winner advances to the semifinals on Saturday.

But Three Rivers coach Jason Quintero says his team has the advantage if it draws with the Ohio team, too.

“The fifth goal (we scored) seemed inconsequential at the time,” said Quintero. “Ninetieth minute garbage time goal. But it puts us one goal ahead on goal differential heading into (Thursday’s game). We had no idea at the time, as Ohio and Mississippi were playing simultaneously as us. So a tie or win puts us through.”

Wednesday’s win occurred with five consecutive goals for the 3RC team after Illinois jumped out to a 1-0 first-half lead. Claire Potter and Emma Haertling each scored two goals for the local squad, while Ava Suarez netted the final one.

Potter — who played at Pasco High School last fall and is headed to Western Washington University this coming fall — scored the team’s first two goals (one on an assist from Violet Duran, the other assisted by Meredith Winiarski).

Haertling then got in on the scoring with two straight goals — the first assisted by Kelsey Fulton and the second from Kate Hollenberg.

Kelsey Lovercheck assisted to Suarez for the final goal.

For the second consecutive game, Danika Galbraith and Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky split time in net at goalkeeper.

Youth baseball

Greater Richland Little League’s 12-year-old all-star team saw its season end on Wednesday night when the Cascade All-Stars beat the Tri-City team 10-1 in the loser’s bracket at the Washington State Little League tournament in Lynwood and Everett.

GRLL had been sent to the loser’s bracket on Tuesday when Woodinville won a winner’s bracket semifinal game 10-0.

Rodeo

Some of the top Mid-Columbia high school cowboys and cowgirls have had some standout performances this week at the National High School Rodeo finals in Gillette, Wyo.

Performances began on Sunday night and conclude this coming Saturday evening.

So far, the area’s best placings included a first-place finish in breakaway roping by Royal City’s Brynn Morgan in the Wednesday night program.

Morgan clocked in at 2.42 seconds.

In Sunday night’s program, Stanfield’s Gator Goodrich finished second in tie-down roping with a time of 11.23 seconds.

In Monday night’s program, Hermiston’s Alyson Terry placed second in the pole bending event with a time of 20.689 seconds.

Milton-Freewater’s Lauryn Riney placed fifth in the Tuesday night pole bending performance, with a time of 20.762 seconds.

And during Monday night’s program, Benton City’s MacKinzey Black finished seventh in barrel racing when she crossed the finish line in 17.761 seconds.

EWU athletics

The Friends of EWU Athletics are hosting a social from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, at CG Public House in Kennewick.

A number of EWU staff and coaches — including head football coach Aaron Best — will be in attendance and talk.

There will be appetizers, a no-host bar, and a silent auction for those aged 21 years and older.

The event is a fundraiser for the school’s Nutrition Center.

For tickets, go to EWUAthleticsSocial.eventbrite.com.

Golf

Daniel Campbell of the Bellingham Golf & Country Club shot a three-round score of 197 (16 under par) to win the Rosauer’s Open Invitational that ended July 17 at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane.

But there were plenty of local golfers who placed high among the 168 competitors.

Walla Walla’s Brady Sharp, representing Divots Golf in Walla Walla, finished tied for 10th with a 203 (minus 10).

Amateur Patrick Azevedo of the Othello Golf Club, finished tied for 16th. Azevedo, who plays for the University of Wyoming men’s golf team, shot a three-round total of 205 (minus-8).

And two local pros — Meadow Springs’ Jason Aichele and Zintel Creek’s Brad Elzie — both tied for 32nd, each shooting 209s for minus-4.

The Tri-City Amateur is coming back.

Horn Rapids Golf Course will host the event on Aug. 18-21 with women, senior and open divisions.

It will be an individual stroke play tournament with a team game.

Cost to enter is $200 per person, and $190 per senior (55 and over).

Go to hornrapidsgolfcourse.com to register, and registration will end Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.

The Tri-City Amateur started around 1975, and was last hosted in 2007.

Cross country

Bruce Blizzard has been named the head cross country coach for the Richland Bombers, one of the better programs in the region.

This is Blizzard’s second stint as the Bombers’ head coach.

Blizzard was head coach back in 2006-2009, and he was an assistant cross country coach before that, and he coached on the school’s track and field team from 1991.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Kirby in a new sweet tooth game

    Kirby fans are going to be extremely happy, a new game is coming after not even one year from the latest game series.

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi