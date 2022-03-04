Tri-City Herald death notices March 3, 2022

David Edwards

David Edwards, 65, of Kennewick, died Feb. 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima, and lived in Kennewick for 63 years.

He was a retired automotive sales representative.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Terrance Wigley

Terrance Wigley, 69, of Kennewick, died March 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Marion, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a residential manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dale D. Lewis

Dale Delbert Lewis, 60, of Sunnyside, died March 1 in Yakima.

He was born in Prosser, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident..

He was a truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Margarito Aguilar Muniz

Margarito Aguilar Muniz, 74, of Pasco, died Feb. 27 in Pasco.

He was born in Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.

He was a retired packaging laborer in food production.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.