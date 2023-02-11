Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 11-12, 2023

Marjorie P. Highley

Marjorie Pauline Highley, 82, of Kennewick, died Feb. 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in Clifton Hill, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juanita E. Blunk

Juanita Evelyn Blunk, 91, of Kennewick, died Feb. 7 at home.

She was born in Jewell, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for 80 years.

She was a retired manager of JCPenney.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra L. Morrison

Sandra L. Morrison, 82, of Richland, died Jan. 31 in Richland.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

She was a retired banker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Erika M. Neefe

Erika Marlaina Neefe, 45, of Kennewick, died Feb. 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Boston, Mass., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2002.

She was a caretaker for boys with autism.

Compassionate Cremation Society, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly A. Buckmiller

Beverly Anne Buckmiller, 84, of Kennewick, died Feb. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Springfield, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for a year.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary L. Batt

Gary Lewis Batt, 78, of Burbank, died Feb. 7 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for two weeks.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was retired deputy sheriff.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen A. Shiels

Kathleen Ann Shiels, 72, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 9 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired physical therapist.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Emma Vera

Emma Vera, 79, of Kennewick, died Feb. 8 in Kennewick.

She was born in Rio Grande, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 51 years.

She was a retired clerk.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.