Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 13-14, 2023

Tri-City Herald staff
·3 min read

Kimberly A. Bracks

Kimberly Ann Bracks, 59, of Tri-Cities, died Jan. 7 in Pasco.

She was born in St. Louis, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Katherine A. Chadwick

Katherine Ann Chadwick, 68, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 at Trios Southridge Hospital.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Food Pavilion grocery story.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry L. Hess

Terry Lee Hess, 76, of West Richland, died Jan. 11 at home.

He was born in Aberdeen, Wash., and moved to the Tri-Cities from Pendelton, Ore., 14 months ago.

He was retired from being self-employed doing educational school assemblies in “Pioneer Living.”

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kristin M. Ash

Kristin Marie Ash, 38, of Pasco, died Jan. 8 at home.

She was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a waitress.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marlane G. Straight

Marlane Georgia Straight, 90, of Pasco, died Jan. 11 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1995.

She was a retired librarian in the Sunnyside branch of the Yakima Regional Library.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marlene R. Bryson

Marlene Rae Bryson, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Newport, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a retired from customer service work.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joretta Garrison Pritchett

Joretta Garrison Pritchett, 82, of Bothell, died Jan. 10.

She was born in Wadestown, W.V., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 78 years.

She was a retired technical editor for Rockwell.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Springer

John Austin Springer, 48, of West Richland, died Jan. 9 in West Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was vice president of Metalfab Inc.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward M. Zurcher

Edward Martin Zurcher, 58, of Mesa, died Jan. 11 at home.

He was born in Upland, Calif., and lived in Mesa since 1997.

He was a dairy farmer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary W. Northrop

Gary Walter Northrop, 86, died Dec. 20.

He lived in the Tri-Cities for about 47 years and was a retired elementary school principal.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Blondella Norwood

Sarah Blondella Norwood, 72, died Jan. 5.

She lived in the Tri-Cities area for 18 years and was a retired medical assistant.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Pippitt

Robert Lee Pippitt, 84, died Jan. 8.

He lived in the Tri-Cities area for his entire life and was the former owner of Power Motion Industrial Supplies.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.



