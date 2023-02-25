Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 24-25, 2023

Lisa A. Tinnell

Lisa Ann Tinnell, 61, of Kennewick, died Feb. 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 2016.

She was retired from project management.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Bender

Gerald “Jerry” Bender, 73 of Grandview, died Feb. 20 at Legacy Good Samaritan Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore.,

He was born in Sunnyside and was a long-time resident of Yakima and Benton counties.

Affordable Funeral Alternatives, Gresham, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.

Andrea S. Candido

Andrea Sonia Candido, 33, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 21 in Elma, Wash.

She was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda G. Loughton

Brenda G. Loughton, 55, of Richland, died Feb. 17 in Burbank.

She was born in Chico, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

She was a worked in retail sales at Costco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenton G. Cox

Kenton Gregory Cox, 67, of Kennewick, died Feb. 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

He was a retired union sheet metal worker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Narinder N. Kaushal

Narinder Nath Kaushal, 86, of Richland, died Feb. 20 in Richland.

He was born in India and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a retired nuclear physicist and engineer for RPI, Exelon and the Department of Energy.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Paw Thoo

Paw Thoo, 78, of Kennewick, died Feb. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Taungoo, Burma, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 12 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley A. Johnson

Shirley Ann Johnson, 87, of Pasco, died Feb. 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

Story continues

She was born in Lu Verne, Iowa, and lived in Pasco for 24 years.

She was a retired telecommunications office manager.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda L. Moore

Linda Lou Moore, 79, of Kennewick, died Feb. 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Bowersville, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

She was a retired customer service representative.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.