Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 27, 2023

Michael T. Campbell

Michael Todd Campbell, 61, of Pasco, died Nov. 24 at home.

He was born in Wenatchee and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 13 years.

He was a maintenance supervisor for Lamb Weston’s Richland plant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Braulio Aranda

Braulio Aranda, 82, of Pasco, died Nov. 26 in Pasco.

He was born in Purisima, Coahuila, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities over 56 years.

He was a retired farm laborer for Balcom & Moe Inc.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gail D. Gross

Gail Darlene Gross, 90, of Kennewick, died Nov. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Othello Auto Parts.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Berta L. O’Hair

Berta Lee O’Hair, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Woodward, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 84 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christine M. Martz

Christine Margaret Martz, 77, of Kennewick, died Nov. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pendleton, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

She was a retired medical biller for In Home Medical.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas L. Brandon

Thomas Lee Brandon, 80, of Pasco, died Nov. 24 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Pasco resident.

He was a retired administrator for the Pasco School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel W. Wood

Daniel Wade Wood, 67, of Pasco, died Nov. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Las Cruces, N.M., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

The U.S. Army veteran was a former Pizza Hut delivery driver.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Linville McBride

Linville McBride, 85, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 25 in Sunnyside.

Story continues

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired teacher and farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Darrell D. L. Mohl

Darrell Dean Laurence Mohl, 63, of Pasco, died Nov. 24 in Pasco.

He was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired inventory control clerk at Safeway.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley M. Lampman

Shirley Marie Lampman, 88, of Kennewick died Nov. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lacona, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Reeco Energy.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley L. Jones

Shirley Louise Jones, 88, of Colorado Springs, Colo., died Nov. 16 in Colorado Springs.

She was born in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a retired federal government worker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Nola V. Casten

Nola V. Casten, 88, of Kennewick, died Nov. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.