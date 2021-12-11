Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 10, 2021

Mary Franz

Mary Franz, 81, of Kennewick, died Dec. 8 in Richland.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a retired chemical technologist for Westinghouse & Fluor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John M. Mitchell Sr.

John Michael Mitchell Sr., 70, of Benton City, died Dec. 7 in Benton City.

He was born in Dixon, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

He worked in radiation protection.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Otis L. Clemmons

Otis Lee Clemmons, 58, of Kennewick, died Dec. 2 at Adventist Health Portland in Portland, Ore.

He was born in Atlanta, Ga., and had been a Tri-Cities resident for the past two years.

He was a nurse at Professional Case Management in Richland.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Violet L. Bricker

Violet “Cricket” Louise Bricker, 74, of Pasco, died Dec. 8 in Pasco.

She was born in Marvell, Ark., and had been a Tri-Cities resident for more than 70 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald R. Landon

Gerald Ray Landon, 81, died Dec. 5 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Loma Linda, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 34 years.

He was retired as a communications manager.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

James S. McKinnis

James Stuart “Stu” McKinnis, 94, of American Fork, Utah, died Dec. 9 in American Fork.

He was born in Meridian, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 73 years before moving to Utah last year.

He was a retired pipefitter.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kelli T. Schimpf

Kelli Trish Schimpf, 63, of Kennewick, died Dec. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, and lived in Kennewick for four years.

She was a retail store manager.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Story continues

Guy M. Weisz

Guy Mitchell Weisz, 64, of Prosser, died Dec. 9 in Prosser.

He was born in Toppenish, and was a lifetime Lower Valley resident.

He was a retired filter operator in a fruit warehouse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Sheri M. Roseburg

Sheri Michelle Roseburg, 52, of Kennewick, died Dec. 8 in Richland.

She was born in Clarkston, and lived in the Tri-Cities for nine years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

William McKenna

William “Bill” McKenna, 84, of Benton City, died Dec. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Wilburton, Okla., and lived in Benton City for 62 years.

He was a retired boilermaker at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.