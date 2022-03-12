Tri-City Herald death notices March 11, 2022

Christine Hayes





Christine Hayes, 77, of West Richland, died March 8 in West Richland.

She was born in Kimball, W.V., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 45 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

LeRoy K. Magnuson

LeRoy Kenneth Magnuson, 90, of Pasco, died March 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Rockford, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

The Army veteran was a retired bus driver for Ben Franklin Transit.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Bert J. Houweling

Bert J. Houweling, 71, of Pasco, died March 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in The Hague, Holland, and lived in Pasco for two years.

He was a retired owner and operator of Heppner Family Foods.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry L. Blair

Jerry Lawrence Blair, 84, of Prosser, died March 4 at Our Lady of Lourdes of Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of Prosser.

He was a farm hand and trucker and the former owner/operator of a trucking business.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Louise M. Bowen Pardue

Louise Marie Bowen Pardue, 82, of Wallula, died March 2 at home.

She was born in Grandview and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1971.

She was a retired customer service associate for Tri-City Battery.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith D. Spurgeon

Keith Dwayne Spurgeon, 50, of Kennewick, died March 10 at home.

He was born in Longview, Wash., and lived in Kennewick for the past nine years.

He was a millwright.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Percy L. Williams

Percy Lee Williams, 56, of Richland, died March 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a cook.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sherry L. Davis

Sherry Lee Davis, 76, of Kennewick, died March 9 in Pasco.

She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was the retired owner/operator of the Cubs Den Restaurant and Resort in Monarch, Mont.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bertha L. Strong

Bertha Louise Strong, 79, of Kennewick, died March 10 at home.

She was born in Globe, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1984.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Carlito Arrogante

Dr. Carlito Arrogante, 86, of Richland, died March 5 in Richland.

He was born in Manila, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-Cities about two years.

He was a retired obstetrician-gynecologist in Palm Beach County, Fla.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol L. Johnson

Carol Laverne Johnson, 78, of Richland, died March 3 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

She lived in Richland for over 25 years.

She worked for the Richland School District as the director of Special Education.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.