Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 24, 2022

Glen Davis

Glen Davis, 75, of Richland, died Aug. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Eugene, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

He was a retired nuclear engineer at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Craig A. Johnson

Craig Allen Johnson, 34, of Kennewick, died Aug. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a sales clerk at Mirage Pool and Spa.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ernie E. Shandy

Ernie Earl Shandy, 61, of Burbank, died July 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities and Burbank.

He was a retired iron worker for Iron Workers Local 14.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry M. Vilhauer

Jerry M. Vilhauer, 75, of Kennewick, died Aug. 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Raritan, Ill., and lived in Kennewick for 34 years.

He was a retired USDA meat inspector.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Monica Haselrig

Monica Haselrig, 73, of Selah, died Aug. 20 in Yakima.

She was born in Conemaugh Township, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for six years.

She was a retired staffing coordinator in Fountain Valley, Calif.,

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Chuck Wolfe

Chuck Wolfe, 73, of Kennewick, died Aug. 22 at home.

He was born in Seattle and was a Tri-Cities resident since 1995.

He was a retired manager of operations at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tacie Angier Fitch

Tacie Angier Fitch, 49, of West Richland, died Aug. 20 in Seattle.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.

She was a retired hull tech for the U.S. Navy.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shannon Lewis

Shannon Lewis, 59, of Kennewick, died Aug. 20 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 59 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Layman

Richard Layman, 77, of Benton City, died Aug. 19 in Benton City.

He was born in Jefferson City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 51 years.

He was a retired insulator at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.





