A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police

A Kennewick woman was shot and killed in Douglas County, Wash., moments after she was seen falling out of a moving vehicle Saturday evening.

Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, of Kennewick, was the victim of domestic violence, according a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Two witnesses reported seeing her fall out of the car about 5:20 p.m. on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road between Wenatchee and Waterville, said the release.

They told deputies the car then stopped and the driver got out and shot Longwell several times.

The man then began shooting at the car with the witnesses. Their car was hit as they retreated, according to Sheriff Kevin Morris.

Longwell died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Online records show she graduated from Richland High in 2003.

Dalton Scott Potter, 27, of Wenatchee, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Chelan County jail on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the assault on the witnesses, according to the sheriff on Sunday.

He said that Potter fled after shooting at the witnesses’ car, but was located with the help of the East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police departments, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“This incident is a tragedy not commonly seen in Douglas County,” he said.