Tri-Cities NASA astronaut returned to her high school. Here’s what students wanted to know

Eric Rosane
·7 min read

Retired Richland teacher Reed Spencer believes one of his former AP chemistry students is “moon material.”

And he’s not talking about rocks — he thinks she may just be the first woman to walk on the moon.

Lt. Commander Kayla Barron — a NASA astronaut who most recently spent 6 months conducting research on the International Space Station — is back in the Tri-Cities this week for a series of educational talks, mostly at public schools and at WSU Tri-Cities.

Her first stop on Tuesday landed her back at her alma mater, Richland High School.

“She was a leader and she was good,” Spencer, 73, said. “But that girl has confidence and it shows in everything she says. And I think that’s true for every high school kid in America: Your confidence comes after you have experiences and you accomplish what you set out to do when you have doubts.”

It’s been almost a decade since Barron, a 2006 Richland grad, was back at her old school. One of the last times she was there, she spoke to one of Spencer’s classes as a U.S. Naval Academy recruit.

“It’s just nice to be back in my hometown,” Barron said. “I think the Tri-Cities community, Richland in particular, my teachers, coaches, mentors, friends here were just such a big part of me developing the confidence I needed to chase big dreams and goals along the way.”

Barron spoke to packed auditorium about living on the ISS, conducting experiments, how she became an astronaut and what’s next for her.

“Putting yourself out there is the most important part,” she said, as dozens of students raised their hands to ask questions.

She also spent some talking time with about 60 high-level STEM, physics and chemistry students.

Growing up, she never imagined herself as an astronaut. But challenging herself in the military and surrounding herself with professionals helped guide her to her current career path.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kayla Barron (@astro_kayla)

“The only thing you really have to do if you want to become an astronaut is to have a degree in STEM. There are totally different pathways to arrive in a blue flight suit and talking in a high school auditorium,” she said. “For me, that was the military, studying engineering, working in an operational field.”

“But we have Martian geologists, we have microbiologists, we have physicians, we have military pilots — we have people from all walks,” she said. “And I think what unites us is (besides) from the fact that we studied STEM, but really our passion for working on teams.”

Barron’s also was scheduled to visit with students at River’s Edge High School, Pasco School District fourth-graders, and WSU Tri-Cities students and faculty. She also spoke at Tuesday night’s first annual STEM Connections Gala for teaching professionals.

NASA astronaut Kayla Barron received her pin as a NASA astronaut who has flown in space from astronaut Tom Marshburn shortly after boarding the International Space Station on Nov. 12.
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron received her pin as a NASA astronaut who has flown in space from astronaut Tom Marshburn shortly after boarding the International Space Station on Nov. 12.

Steve Fisk, Richland High School Principal, said in a news release that he hopes students understand “anything is possible if you set goals, work hard and persist. For our female students, they will see a Bomber graduate who has made history and demonstrates what it means to be a female leader in the modern age.”

Her tour was made possible thanks to the SILAS Education nonprofit.

Barron has a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the Naval Academy and also earned a master’s degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Cambridge, England, as a Gates Cambridge Scholar. She was stationed for three years on the USS Maine submarine and served three deployments in the Pacific Ocean.

Barron is also set to talk at the Richland Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the Community Lecture Series offered through the Columbia Basin College Arts Center.

Admission is free but space is limited and seating is first-come, first-served. It also will be streamed on Zoom by going to bit.ly/Barrontalk with meeting ID 811 7157 1297 or via telephone by calling 253-215-8782 or 206-337-9723.

NASA astronaut Kayla Barron works inside the International Space Station’s Life Science Glovebox conducting botany research looking at the genetic architecture of plant regeneration in space.
NASA astronaut Kayla Barron works inside the International Space Station’s Life Science Glovebox conducting botany research looking at the genetic architecture of plant regeneration in space.

Inquiring minds

During her stay on the ISS, Barron’s team conducted more than 350 experiments.

Richland High School students had some intriguing questions for Barron:

  • What entertainment is there at the ISS?

Astronauts have “almost constant” internet access, so it’s easy to download movies, television shows and music.

  • Weirdest thing for her to get used to while living in zero gravity?

Living in micro gravity is fun but also hard, Barron said. You have to adjust to a whole new lifestyle and way of living. “You’re kind of like a baby again, learning how to live in space. You have to learn how to move around, move your body. You have to learn how to keep track of a lot of your stuff. So, you have to develop a whole bunch of brand new habits that are second nature by the time you’ve been up there for a couple months. But those first couple weeks? All bets are off.”

  • Was the adjustment from zero gravity to earth gravity hard?

For Barron, the transition home was more difficult than coming onto the ISS. She couldn’t walk for the first couple hours of being back on earth. Her neurovestibular signals, which function as a frame of reference to her senses, were thrown out of whack — she had to regain her earth coordination and fought through vertigo.

  • Can you talk with family?

Barron said she had weekly video conferencing with her family while on the ISS. It’s much better than being on a submarine.

  • Are there any political tensions or rules between countries doing research at ISS?

Barron said the crew’s shared mission of research and international cooperation largely eclipses any geopolitical fissures that may be ongoing. Her tenure on the ISS overlapped with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but that event didn’t impact their cooperation. “We develop really deep, meaningful relationships with these colleagues.”

  • Has her time in space affected her perspective of sci-fi or space movies?

Not a great deal, she said. Her favorite space movie is still “Apollo 13.” Despite their accuracy flaws, space media can be helpful to “inspire people what they think is possible.”

  • What was her biggest obstacle?

“The fear of failure. I think it’s really easy to dream big and harder to pursue those dreams because you have to accept the possibility that you might not get where you’re hoping to go, or that you’ll put yourself out there and maybe stumble and fall and do that in front of a lot of people,” she said. But thankfully, she said, she had a network of support.

New moon launch date

NASA plans to return Americans to the moon by 2024, including the first woman and first person of color who will walk the moon. Barron serves on NASA’s Artemis Team — a group of astronauts who will continue work and research on the moon and Mars.

Artemis 1, the team’s first lunar mission — an unmanned one — will test all the systems that will take Americans back to the moon. It’s launch date, which has seen delays, is currently set for Sept. 27.

Barron will depart the Tri-Cities on Friday for Houston to get some rest before pivoting her focus to Artemis 1.

“We’re excited to go back and we’re going back in a different way this time,” she said. “We’re not going back to just visit a tiny, little portion of the moon and leave, we’re going back to stay. We’re going to have a permanent human presence on the moon.”

Barron said she will likely have several different roles in the Artemis project. It’s hard for her to wrap her mind around possibly walking on the moon, and she hopes everyone on the team will get the opportunity to do so over the lifespan of Artemis.

“It’s hard to imagine being that far from home, but we’re going to do it. And that’s just the incredible nature of the space business, especially the international cooperation that we have as part of the astronaut program. We’re going to bring the best of minds, the best operational thinkers to bear on these programs,” she said.

“Stay tuned — we’re going to do some awesome stuff with Artemis.”

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in