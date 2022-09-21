Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying

A Pasco man was driving drunk Tuesday night when he crashed his car on Interstate 82 and then tried to flee, said the Washington State Patrol.

Sok Puth, 42, was allegedly intoxicated and speeding when he was driving west in an Audi A5 in the Yakima city limits just after 10:30 p.m., the WSP said.

He lost control of the car, hit a concrete barrier and flipped the car. The state patrol said he then tried to leave the area.

Instead, he was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for some injuries. He was cited for DUI and hit and run.

▪ Troopers also are investigating a crash that happened 20 minutes later in south Benton County between a semi and a car.

A semi truck and trailer lost its load of onions after a driver crashed into the truck about four miles north of Paterson.

Adrian Brambila Ramirez, 24, of Sunnyside, was driving south on Highway 221 four miles north of Paterson in a Audi A7 when he crossed the center line and slammed into the truck heading in the opposite direction.

The semi tipped over and dumped a load of onions across the two-lane highway, Trooper Chris Thorson said on Twitter. The highway was closed for hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

A semi truck and trailer dumped a load of onions across Highway 221 after it was hit by an oncoming car late Tuesday.

Brambila Ramirez was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, and the truck driver, Jose A Lopez Ruiz, 36, of Mexico, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Their conditions were not immediately available Wednesday.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, but have said that Brambila Ramirez caused it.