Tri-Cities area births for January and February 2023

PureWow

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August, is growing up way too fast. This week, the 32-year-old royal celebrated her son’s 2nd birthday by sharing a never-before-seen video on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) The clip shows August walking (or dancing?) down a pathway, while his mother films from behind. At one point, the child turns around for his mom’s approval before continuing along the walkway. If you look closely at his f