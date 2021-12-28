Tri-Cities 25-year-old dies in crash with SUV. Police say he was speeding

A 25-year-old man died Monday after losing control of his car and crashing into a SUV in a south Kennewick neighborhood.

Angel Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he suffered in the 7:18 p.m. crash.

Kennewick police say while it’s an ongoing investigation, they have determined that speed was a “significant factor.”

Two people in the Jeep Wrangler that was hit by Mendoza’s Mercedes Benz were taken to a Tri-Cities hospital with serious injuries.

Kennewick Police responded to a two-car fatal collision Monday night on South Ely Street near West 31st Avenue.

Their names were not released. Police said in a news release that both are expected to recover.

According to the news release, Mendoza was driving south on South Ely Street when he lost control of the 2021 Mercedes Benz near West 31st Avenue by the Regency Canyon Lakes Rehabilitation Center.

The car crossed into the northbound lane, hitting the 2010 Jeep.

Police closed Ely Street between West 33rd and West 27th avenues for nearly six hours while the department’s Traffic Unit investigated the collision.

The road reopened at 1 a.m.

Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.