Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (“TCAP” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TCAP.P), a capital pool company, announces that, further to its acquisition of the option (the "Option") from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Optionor") to acquire an undivided 80% interest in and to certain mineral claims in northern Saskatchewan collectively known as the Pine Channel Gold Property (the “Property”), it will no longer be seeking to change its name to “Alpha Minerals Ltd.” and will change its name to “Apogee Minerals Ltd.” (the “Name Change”). The Company’s trading symbol will continue to change from “TCAP.P” to “APMI” in connection with the Qualifying Transaction (as defined below). Completion of the Name Change remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.



The acquisition of the Option (the “Transaction”), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated May 12, 2021, will constitute TCAP’s Qualifying Transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”), as defined under TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, the Company and Optionor expect to close the Transaction on or about July 29, 2021 (the "Anticipated Closing Date"). Additional information concerning the Transaction and the Property is provided in the Company’s news releases dated May 12, 2021 and July 20, 2021, the filing statement concerning the Transaction dated July 20, 2021 and the technical report prepared for the Property titled “Technical Report for the Pine Channel Property” dated effective June 17, 2021, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, all available under TCAP’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In due course, the Company will issue a further comprehensive news release announcing, among other things, the closing of the Transaction and the date on which the common shares of TCAP (the “TCAP Shares”) will resume trading.

Trading Halt

The TCAP Shares are currently halted from trading, and the trading of the TCAP Shares is expected to remain halted pending completion of the Transaction.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp.

“Jim Pettit”

James Pettit

President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements with respect to the completion of the Transaction and the Qualifying Transaction, resumption of trading in the TCAP Shares, the Anticipated Closing Date and the anticipated Name Change.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: the risk that required approvals and the satisfaction of material conditions are not obtained in connection with the Transaction and the Name Change; the risk that the Transaction is not approved or completed by the Anticipated Closing Date or on the terms set out in the definitive agreement; reliance on key management; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions.

The forward-looking statements, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, assumptions that all conditions to the closing of the Transaction and to the completion of the Name Change will be satisfied, the Transaction will be completed by the Anticipated Closing Date and on the terms set forth in the definitive agreement and the Company will be able to carry out its business plan as contemplated. Although TCAP and the Optionor believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.







