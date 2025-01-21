Trey Thomas scores career-high 31 to lead Bethune-Cookman over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-64

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored a career-high 31 points to lead Bethune-Cookman over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-64 on Monday night.

Thomas shot 8 of 20 from the field, including 3 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (7-11, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daniel Rouzan totaled 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Jesus Carralero scored nine.

Doctor Bradley led the way for the Golden Lions (3-15, 0-5) with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Klemen Vuga added 12 points and Christian Moore scored eight.

