Trey Songz responds to new sexual misconduct allegations

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Trey Songz is discrediting a new set of sexual misconduct allegations made against him after a woman described an unwanted sexual interaction she said she had with the singer.

In an interview posted on Monday, internet personality Celina Powell appeared on the podcast No Jumper with her friend (who identified herself only as Aliza), who, when asked by the host about the "nastiest stuff she's ever done," said that in the course of an otherwise consensual sexual encounter, a celebrity urinated on her without her consent and prevented her from leaving his hotel room.

"I didn't know what was happening, he just did it," Aliza said. After Powell prodded Aliza to reveal the man's identity, Aliza said, "Trey Songz. I don't give a f—, f— him."

When host Adam John Grandmaison asked, "How did he surprise pee on you?" Aliza replied that after she and Songz engaged in a consensual sex act, he followed her into the bathroom and urinated on her without her permission. "And then he literally just peed on me like that, and I was like, 'What the f—, on my eyelashes?' And he's like, 'You're fine.'"

Aliza later said, "He already got mad at me for like talking about it ... But every bitch I talk to about him says the same s---. And he's psycho like he took my phone and my purse away for like a whole day. Held them over the balcony and was like, ‘Bitch, if you try to leave, I’ll drop this s—,'" Aliza alleged.

She added, "He does the same thing to her," pointing to Powell. "He's like weird."

“I kept asking like, ‘When can I leave? What time is it?’” she continued. “And he just like wouldn’t answer, he would just f—ing ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.”

Songz responded to the new allegations — as well as past accusations — on Twitter Wednesday morning. In his first post, which has now been deleted, the singer shared screenshots of messages that appeared to be between himself and Aliza in which her phone number was visible.

“Y’all stay ready to believe a bird,” he tweeted.

He followed that up with a tweet denouncing his accusers for undermining women who "actually have suffered harassment."

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life," he wrote.

Songz, who has not returned EW's request for further comment, later tweeted about another accusation against him from an unnamed woman who he said "claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami," defending himself by showing screenshots of a DM from another woman. The individual messaged him saying she was subpoenaed in the sexual assault and battery lawsuit but thought the accuser was lying.

"She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of 'all the trauma she's been through.' Pls read," Songz tweeted.

The singer was apparently referring to a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit against him in which the woman, identified only as "Jane Doe," alleged he tried to penetrate her with his fingers "without her consent or permission" at a Miami nightclub in 2018.

In the singer's last tweet about the accusations, he said he wanted to shift his focus to "good things."

"You will choose 2believe what you want. I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever," Songz wrote. "Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate that.”

