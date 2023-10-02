Trey Smith obliterated a Jets defender and it opened the door for a Chiefs touchdown

Third-and-short plays seemingly have been a bugaboo for the Chiefs in recent memory, but they hit the jackpot with one Sunday night.

The Chiefs had a third-and-1 play at the Jets’ 48-yard line in the first quarter of the “Sunday Night Football” game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rather than try some sort of trick play, the Chiefs pulled guard Trey Smith and he made sure running back Isiah Pacheco had plenty of room. Pacheco, who grew up in New Jersey, took it to the house after Smith obliterated Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

This must have been a special moment for Pacheco.

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth pointed out how Smith took out Whitehead and it was a big-time block.

Trey Smith with the fatality. pic.twitter.com/oB3AAwbpKk — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) October 2, 2023

Former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz also took note of the massive block by Smith.