Trey Mancini's cancer recovery process includes an adorable puppy

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is using some old-fashioned puppy love to boost his spirits as he goes through chemotherapy treatment following a Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, he shared a weightlifting video on social media. The weight was a small brown dog.

"He's like a 10-pound dumbell," Mancini remarked. "That's a good start for me."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trey’s road to recovery has begun, starting with some light squats. No dumbbells necessary pic.twitter.com/tU9Z5heBQB — Sara Perlman (@saraperlman) May 5, 2020

MORE: Blake Snells wins "MLB The Show" event

Mancini said his treatment would last six months, meaning substantial physical and emotional stress throughout a period he's used to spending on the baseball diamond.

He's gotten support from those around him in various forms. This past weekend, 48 members of the Orioles organization surprised him with a video call. He's beaming in an image captured from the event.

Mancini does not expect to return for the 2020 season even if baseball does come back in some form during the coronavirus pandemic. He does expect his career to resume eventually, though.

"Whenever the time comes for me to come back to baseball, I’ll be ready," Mancini wrote last month in The Players' Tribune. "But I just want to make sure that I am physically fine before I go out there and start trying to perform again at a major league level."