Trey Lance starts at QB for Cowboys, 1st since he was still with Niners as No. 3 overall pick

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trey Lance started at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, his first in the regular season since San Francisco's third overall pick from the 2021 draft was still with the 49ers.

The Cowboys (7-9) were out of playoff contention going into their finale against the postseason-bound Commanders (11-5). Cooper Rush started the previous eight games after Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring tear.

Lance was 3 of 4 for 70 yards on the first Dallas possession, which ended with Brandon Aubrey's 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Lance, acquired by Dallas for a fourth-round pick last season after he lost the competition for the backup job in San Francisco, played extensively this preseason. That included the entire preseason finale, when Lance threw five interceptions in a 26-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers made a bold move up to draft Lance despite his limited college experience at North Dakota State. He opted out of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Lance made just four starts in two seasons with the 49ers, the last in Week 2 of 2022 when he sustained a broken ankle. Brock Purdy eventually took over as the starter and led the 49ers to an NFC championship game and the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press