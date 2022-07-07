Trex Company Launches ‘Trex Moments Deck Giveaway’

Outdoor Living Leader to Award $10,000 in Product through Social Sweepstakes

WINCHESTER, Va., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lifetime of memorable moments is just an upload and hashtag away thanks to a nationwide sweepstakes launched by Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and outdoor living products. Throughout the month of July, Americans are encouraged to enter the “Trex Moments Deck Giveaway” for a chance to win $10,000 worth of high-performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly Trex products.

To qualify, simply upload a video to Instagram, TikTok, or directly to the Trex website sharing a special memory you’d like to create on a Trex deck and include the sweepstakes hashtag #TrexMoments. Bonus points will be awarded to entrants who utilize the Trex AR Deck Visualizer App to illustrate their deck visions.

“This sweepstakes celebrates the spirit of our ‘We See It Too’ ad campaign and the many special moments that can be made on a Trex deck,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “We can’t wait to see all of the creative ideas and designs our entrants have in mind for their decks, and to hear how they plan to build not just a deck but a lifetime of memories with Trex.”

One lucky winner will be announced in mid-August and will receive a prize package of Trex products equaling up to $10,000 USD (retail value), including their choice of Trex decking, Trex railing, Trex fasteners, Trex fascia and Trex® Outdoor Lighting™. The winner will also have the opportunity to be featured in marketing content and to showcase their deck build on Trex’s social media and web platforms.

The “Trex Moments Deck Giveaway” sweepstakes is currently open. Entries will be accepted through 11:59pm ET on Sunday, July 31, 2022. For more information about the giveaway or to enter, go to https://www.trex.com/moments/.

About Trex Company, Inc.
Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Hannah Miller
L.C. Williams & Associates
312/565-4631
hmiller@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3771c887-5436-43de-8605-4e6305f3f247


