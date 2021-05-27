Trevor Williams pitches Cubs past Pirates 4-1

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/5

    Cubs Pirates Baseball

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe, driving in a run, during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/5

    Cubs Pirates Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe, driving in a run, during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez hits an RBI single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/5

    Cubs Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez hits an RBI single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, right, celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras after the Cubs' 4-1 win in a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/5

    Cubs Pirates Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, right, celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras after the Cubs' 4-1 win in a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel looks for a sign from catcher Willson Contreras during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Cubs won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    5/5

    Cubs Pirates Baseball

    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel looks for a sign from catcher Willson Contreras during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Cubs won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant singles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe, driving in a run, during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez hits an RBI single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, right, celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras after the Cubs' 4-1 win in a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel looks for a sign from catcher Willson Contreras during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Cubs won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN PERROTTO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping the streaking Chicago Cubs top the stumbling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and stayed a half-game back of NL Central-leading St. Louis. David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs.

Williams (3-2) permitted one run and three hits in his first win since April 17. He struck out seven and walked none.

Williams allowed seven runs in 7 1/3 innings in his two previous starts against Pittsburgh this year. He spent his first five seasons with the Pirates before being released in November.

After allowing a one-out triple by Ben Gamel in the first inning, Williams retired 14 batters in a row.

Williams also went 2 for 3 at the plate, helping Chicago score in the second and sixth.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 11th save of the season and No. 359 for his career, moving into 11th place baseball's list. Chicago relievers have surrendered only one unearned run in 32 1/3 innings in the last 10 games.

Pittsburgh dropped its fifth straight game. Rookie Wil Crowe (0-3) recorded just four outs.

Rafael Ortega drew a leadoff walk in the second and Bote followed with a drive to center field. Bryant added an RBI single.

Winless in nine career starts, Crowe allowed five hits and walked two.

Bryant made it 4-0 when he singled in Eric Sogard in the sixth. Sogard finished with two hits.

The Pirates got their lone run in the sixth when Kevin Newman led off with a double and scored on Erik Gonzalez’s single.

Gamel and Newman each had two of Pittsburgh's five hits.

Rain delayed the start of the game by 26 minutes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo (back stiffness) was held out of the lineup. The same injury sidelined him for a game last week. ... C Willson Contreras (bruised left wrist) returned to action after sitting out Tuesday’s win over the Pirates. ... INF Nico Hoerner (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Ortega was promoted from Triple-A Iowa and RHP Shelby Miller was designated for assignment.

Pirates: RHP Trevor Cahill (strained left calf) had a bullpen session. He was placed on the IL last week. ... OF Ka’ai Tom (left wrist contusion) has resumed baseball activities. ... LHP Steven Brault (strained left lat), who has been out all season, is throwing at 105 feet.

PIRATES SHUFFLE PITCHERS

Pittsburgh rookie Cody Ponce was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis after taking the loss Tuesday night when he gave up four runs in five innings. Right-hander Nick Mears was recalled from Indianapolis and will be used in relief.

The Pirates have not announced who will take Ponce’s place in the rotation. It is possible Cahill or Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) could be activated from the IL to face Colorado on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 4.74 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Thursday against Pirates LHP Tyler Anderson (3-4, 4.73 ERA). Hendricks has allowed two runs or less in eight of his last nine starts in Pittsburgh. Anderson tied a career high by getting tagged for nine runs in five innings by Atlanta in his last start.

Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

    The Oiler's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs raised familiar questions in Edmonton as the lack of depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was laid bare once again.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Alek Manoah discusses confidence level facing Yankees

    Prized Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah discusses his reaction to his MLB promotion and his approach against a dangerous Yankees lineup.

  • Masai Ujiri's list of demands and rebuilding a champion

    William Lou and Alex Wong discuss the path to the Toronto Raptors returning to championship contention and what Masai Ujiri has on his list of demands.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • MLB places Mickey Callaway on ineligible list following sexual harassment investigation

    MLB concluded its investigation and has placed the former manager on the ineligible list through at least 2022.

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Brittany Howard leads Toronto over Calgary at Secret Cup women's hockey tournament

    CALGARY — Brittany Howard produced a hat trick and Jamie Lee Rattray added a pair of goals as Team Sonnet downed Team Scotiabank 8-3 on Wednesday at the Secret Cup women's hockey tournament in Calgary. Victoria Bach, Loren Gable and Madison Field also scored for Toronto's Sonnet team (1-1-0), which went ahead 5-0 in the first before Calgary's Scotiabank squad responded with its first goal late in the period. "I think overall as a team we were just happy with our transition game, middle-net drive, and it obviously paid off on a couple of those," said Howard. Amanda Makela made 20 saves for the victory. Meaghan Mikkelson, Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Potomak found the back of the net for Team Scotiabank (0-2-0). Kassidy Sauve stopped 31-of-39 shots in defeat. "We're just trying to get our feet under us, get some chemistry. The next couple games we can improve and get better. We've had spurts where we've played well and when we don't play as well they capitalize. We have to minimize the mistakes," said Calgary's Rebecca Johnston. Team Sonnet returns to the ice Thursday to face Montreal's Team Bauer, which opened the tournament Monday with a 3-2 win over Toronto before topping Calgary 6-1 on Tuesday. "Getting the first game under our belt was important, I think we kinda figured out what we needed to work on from there," said Rattray. Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's three Canadian hubs of Calgary, Toronto and Montreal are playing to hoist the Secret Cup trophy Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome. The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams. Their goal is a sustainable league with a living wage and the competitive supports the men's professional leagues have. The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was Jan. 11-12, 2020 in Toronto. "As professional athletes we are training away form the ice," said Howard. "Everyone's working on their game away from the rink and we're just happy to come to the rink and showcase our talents." Of the 28 players invited to try out for Canada's Olympic team starting this summer, 21 are Secret Cup participants. The teams play each other twice in a round robin with results augmented by a points system. A win is worth two points, an overtime win 1.5, a shootout win one point, and half a point for an overtime or shootout loss. A short-handed goal, hat trick, shutout, or scoring five goals or more in a game is each worth one additional point. Montreal has six points, Toronto earned four on Wednesday while Calgary is still pointless. The two teams with the most points at the end of the round robin Saturday advance to Sunday's final. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • 76ers fan ejected after throwing popcorn on Russell Westbrook

    A fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards guard as he walked off the court after suffering an injury.