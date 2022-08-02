Trevor St. John Joins ‘Young & the Restless’ in Mystery Role

Sharon Knolle
·1 min read

“One Life to Live” star Trevor St. John has been tapped for a mystery role on “The Young and the Restless,” a representative from the CBS soap confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.

He begins taping soon and will make his first appearance later this year. The venerable daytime serial returns for its 50th season in September.

St. John is best known for his role as Todd Manning on “One Life to Live” after the exit of original star Roger Howarth, who objected to the villainous character’s redemption arc. He also played Manning’s twin brother, Victor Lord, Jr., reprising the role for the 2013 internet reboot of the series.

Most recently, he was a series regular on the CW’s “Roswell, Next Mexico,” and ABC’s “Promised Land,” both of which were canceled earlier this year.

St. John is represented by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Tim Taylor at Luber Roklin Management.

