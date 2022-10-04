Trevor Noah Torches New Conservative Dating App With A Spoof Rival

Trevor Noah on Monday launched a comedy rival to The Right Stuff, the new Peter Thiel-backed conservative dating app.

“The Daily Show” host introduced the parody company, HateFuck.

Hate is “the defining emotion of our times,” says the narrator of an ad for the spoof service which is aimed at connecting people fed up with meeting others they agree with.

It’s “guaranteed to create a spark,” the voiceover adds.

Watch the parody commercial here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...