Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Veer From Routine Jokes Into Some Serious Territory

Click here to read the full article.

Tough and scary times are ahead for the US, according to the daily White House briefing. That somber tone was seized upon tonight by Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Noting that President Donald Trump has never seemed so grim, Noah said that if a similar body count was raised on the first-person shooter Call of Duty video game, you might even shut it off.

More from Deadline

You know coronavirus is scary if Donald “Stared Directly At An Eclipse” Trump is finally scared of it. pic.twitter.com/spKIC7TQmW — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 2, 2020





Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert asked the media to cut Joe Biden a break.





Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.