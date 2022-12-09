Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Fans, Black Women

Trevor Noah, departing host of “The Daily Show,” said goodbye to his beloved late night program after seven years on Thursday night.

Noah, who took the helm as a replacement for previous host Jon Stewart, addressed fans – and haters – in an emotional farewell episode that also included his correspondents giving him props one last time.

The final episode aired despite Comedy Central not naming a new host, or hosts, who will lead the program beginning on Jan. 17.

The South African comedian told his audience that he’s grateful for every single one of his supporters and reflected on the show’s struggles to fill seats, a contrast to recent crowds at tapings, he said.

His farewell address, however, specifically focused on his praise and support for Black women. Noah reflected on the love that his mother, grandmother, aunt and others have shown him over the years.

“If you truly want to learn about America, you talk to Black women,” he said.

“Because unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to fuck around and find out. Black people understand how hard it is, when things go bad, especially in America but any place that Black people exist...”

Noah continued: “When things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. But Black women in particular, they know what shit is, genuinely.”

He suggested that talking to Black women could guide people looking for the best or the most equitable way to do something in their lives.

You can watch part of Noah’s goodbye message below.

