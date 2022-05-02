Trevor Noah roasts pretty much everyone at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Christi Carras
·2 min read
A man smiling behind a pair of microphones at a presidential podium
Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," speaks at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah pulled no punches while headlining the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, politicians and members of the press gathered in person to dine and get roasted by a comedian together at the Washington Hilton hotel.

"It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation's most distinguished superspreader event," Noah joked at the top of his set, which aired Saturday on CNN and C-SPAN.

"No, for real people, what are we doing here? ... You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large indoor gatherings. Then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan? I mean, Dr. Fauci dropped out. That should have been a pretty big sign."

Throughout his 25-minute performance, Noah managed to lampoon a striking number of media and political figures — including but not limited to Donald Trump, Jeffrey Toobin, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Chris Cuomo, Kyrsten Sinema, Kellyanne Conway, Madison Cawthorn, Ron DeSantis, Jen Psaki, First Lady Jill Biden and of course, President Joe Biden.

"I think everyone will agree that it's actually nice to once again have a president who's not afraid to come to the White House Correspondents' Dinner and hear jokes about himself," Noah said.

"If you didn't come, I totally would have understood, because these people have been so hard on you — which I don't get. ... Ever since you've come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up — everything!"

Watch Noah's full remarks below.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gayle King, Don Lemon, Sunny Hostin, and More Champion Diversity in Media: 'Let Us Tell Our Stories'

    Abby Phillip, Ana Navarro, and many more tell PEOPLE about the change in diversity in media at the Politics & Inclusion Dinner during White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend

  • Trevor Noah Names And Shames The ‘Reigning Scandal Champion In Washington’

    The member of Congress "has been collecting scandals like Steve Harvey collects those pinstripe suits," joked the "Daily Show" comedian.

  • McConnell was unnerved about Biden's child tax credit becoming too popular for the GOP to kill, book says

    A book from two New York Times reporters reveal McConnell's unease with a key part of the stimulus law that gave monthly checks to parents.

  • Comedian Trevor Noah takes jab at DeSantis during White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    Comedian Trevor Noah did not discriminate when it came time to satirize politicians, journalists and news organizations at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night — all parties involved got the smoke.

  • Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey says first time she saw her botched nose job it was like ‘a bad hallucinogenic trip’

    She said that after the procedure, ‘in the world’s eyes, I was no longer me’

  • What we know about Amber Heard’s career, background and family life

    While her tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right

  • Trevor Noah jokes about Will Smith’s Oscars slap at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    ‘It is risky making jokes these days,’ he began

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Price's health, youth development are big off-season storylines for Habs

    BROSSARD, Que. — The health of star goaltender Carey Price and the development of their youthful core will be key storylines after a whirlwind of a season for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs navigated through one of the worst campaigns in their history, going from Stanley Cup finalists in 2020-21 to a 32nd, and dead last, finish in 2021-22. At the start of the season, the Canadiens had Dominique Ducharme as head coach and Marc Bergevin as general manager. By season’s end, those two were gone as

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?