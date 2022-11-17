Trevor Noah Mocks Trump Supporters Trapped in During Campaign Announcement: ‘Man Takes His Border Security Seriously’ (Video)

Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for president again in 2024 this week, but not all of his supporters wanted to stick around for his entire speech. Unfortunately for them, though, that didn’t matter, as Trump’s security team reportedly blocked anyone from leaving early.

To Trevor Noah, that’s a pretty good example of the twice-impeached former president’s commitment to border security.

In a video posted by ABC reporter Olivia Rubin, some in attendance at Trump’s Tuesday night announcement were seemingly trying to leave, but being stopped. According to Rubin, “A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them”

A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/O7C6QJfYgK — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 16, 2022

“Oh damn!” Noah said after taking a moment to laugh out loud. “Say what you will about Trump, but the man takes his border security seriously. ‘Nobody’s getting out! We’re gonna build a wall. Build a wall, keep them in.'”

Speaking more seriously, Noah noted that forcing people to stick around for someone they support isn’t exactly a good sign of the state of things, comparing the rally to a subpar social spot.

“For real though, you know a club is sh–ty when you need a bouncer to keep people in. That’s when you know things are not going well.”

Noah then harkened back to a favorite chant of Trump and his supporters, regarding Hillary Clinton — only this time, the tables were turned on them.

“And I actually feel bad for the crowd. They were probably scared as hell,” Noah said. “They were like ‘Oh no, we’re trapped in here! Trump has us locked up. He’s locked us up! He’s locked us up!'”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.

