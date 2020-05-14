Trevor Noah Gives Mitch McConnell A Lesson On Who's Really The 'Classless' One

Trevor Noah has bad news for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ― if it’s class he’s looking for, he’s supporting the wrong president.

Earlier this week, McConnell criticized former President Barack Obama for not having “kept his mouth shut” about President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis, claiming it was “classless” to criticize another administration.

Obama did not publicly attack Trump by name. Instead, he highlighted the lack of a “coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic” and called for “better policy decisions” in the continued fight against the virus and its economic fallout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a leaked private call, however, Obama called Trump’s handling of the crisis an “absolute chaotic disaster.”

The former president’s public comments stand in contrast to his successor, who in this week alone has tweeted and retweeted conspiracy theories about Obama more than a dozen times. Trump has also persistently attempted to pin blame on the Obama administration for his failures in handling the pandemic.

“Like, really Mitch?” “The Daily Show” host asked. “You think Obama is classless? My man, your favorite president called his own mistress a ‘horseface’ on Twitter during his presidency.”

Watch the rest of his roast on “The Daily Show” below:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Story continues

Related...

Ex-RNC Chair Torches McConnell's Claim Obama 'Should've Kept His Mouth Shut'

Trevor Noah: Even Trump Has No Idea What 'Obamagate' Is Supposed To Be

Barack Obama Speaks Out After Mitch McConnell Tells Him To Keep His 'Mouth Shut'

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.