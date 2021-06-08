Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Together in NYC Following St. Barts Getaway

The Image Direct

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are continuing to spend time together following their split.

Over the weekend, the Daily Show host, 37, walked beside the actress, 40, as they strolled through New York City.

As a photographer captured photos of the comedian and the actress walking along a Big Apple sidewalk on Sunday, Noah smiled as he threw up finger-guns at the camera.

For the occasion, Noah wore a white T-shirt and black shorts, which he paired with a set of white sneakers. Kelly, meanwhile, sported a flowy, orange-colored dress, which she accessorized with a crossbody bag and white shoes.

The N.Y.C. outing came after the two stars spent time together in St. Barts last month following their recent split, which PEOPLE previously confirmed.

According to one source, the two are "not officially back together," but are "figuring things out."

A second source told PEOPLE that Noah and the Titans actress were "kissing" and getting "cuddly" while dining at French-Japanese fusion restaurant Orega on the Caribbean island on May 25.

According to the source, they departed the vacation hot spot together via a private plane the next day.

The St. Barts trip took place just weeks after a source told PEOPLE in May that Noah and Kelly were going their separate ways.

Though neither publicly addressed their relationship, PEOPLE confirmed last August that the two were dating. A source said at the time that they were "very serious" and "very happy."

The following month, in September, the pair was seen together for the first time heading into Noah's apartment in New York City.

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams; PEOPLE confirmed in January 2018 that the two had broken up. Noah was last linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017, though it's unclear clear when they split.