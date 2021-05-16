Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Call It Quits: Source

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have called it quits.

The Daily Show host, 37, and the Titans actress, 40, who PEOPLE confirmed were an item last August, are going their separate ways, a source tells PEOPLE on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Noah was seen partying in Miami with DJ Steve Aoki and Dave Grutman.

Meanwhile, Kelly recently went on a vacation to Mexico with friends as documented on her Instagram page. "When it feels good to feel good 🌴," she captioned a recent photo of her wearing a bikini and smiling below a palm tree.

Neither Noah nor Kelly ever publicly discussed or confirmed their relationship, but a source said in August 2020 that they were "very serious" and "very happy."

The following month, the pair was seen together for the first time as they were getting out of an SUV and walking into Noah's apartment in New York City. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the actress had several pieces of luggage as Noah stood beside her.

After Noah purchased a home in Los Angeles for them to share at the end of December, another source close to the couple said they were "still really happy and in love."

"They're making plans for a future together, and it's a very stable relationship," the source said in January. "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple."

Kelly previously dated Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams. They broke up in January 2018 after months of dating amid Williams' divorce battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Noah was last romantically linked to girlfriend Jordyn Taylor in 2017, though it is not clear when they split. He has since remained private about his personal life, instead using his platform as the host of The Daily Show to speak out about politics and social justice issues.