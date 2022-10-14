What will Trevor Noah do after he leaves ‘The Daily Show’? Host announces future plans

After announcing his plans to leave “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah has revealed what he will be doing next.

Noah, who has hosted the Comedy Central satirical news program since 2015, told Jimmy Fallon he plans to do “everything” when he departs the show in December.

“I’m so excited to do everything,” he said on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, Oct. 13. “I didn’t get to travel as much doing stand-up around the world. I’m excited to do that. I used to go to a country, and I would be there for weeks on end. I would learn parts of the language and learn about the culture, and I’d do a show based around that.”

He also mentioned he wants to produce and work behind the camera. Noah told Fallon he hopes to spend more time with his family in South Africa.

When Noah resumes his stand-up comedy career, he said he will go back to his roots.

“I’m going back to the small rooms again,” Noah said. “It’s been a wonderful progression to see where you start, where you get to, and then going back to that and appreciating it.”

Noah shocked viewers in September when he said he was exiting “The Daily Show.” Talking with Fallon on Thursday, he called it a “joyous thing” to leave on his terms while he still loved the show.

Comedy Central has not announced who will replace Noah. He was the show’s third permanent host, following Jon Stewart and Craig Kilborn.

On a “Between The Scenes” segment of “The Daily Show” in which he was asked questions by the audience, Noah said he was looking forward to having the time to do things he has been unable to do in recent years.

“I’m looking forward to living a little more, expressing a little more, growing a little more and trying new things,” he said.

Noah’s last show will be Dec. 8.