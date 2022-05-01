Trevor Noah Hosts First White House Correspondents Dinner in 3 Years, President Biden Attends — Highlights

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah on Saturday evening was the lead entertainer at the first White House Correspondents Association Dinner to be held since 2019 — and the first to actually be attended by the sitting POTUS since 2016.

The White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual fete, which airs on C-SPAN and held in the Washington Hilton Ballroom, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The most recent dinner, held in April 2019, abandoned the usual comedic entertainment in favor of a keynote speech by historian and author Ron Chernow.

More from TVLine

The last comedian to work what is known in D.C. as the “Nerd Prom” was Daily Show alumna Michelle Wolf, who in 2018 drew fire for some digs at then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who represented President Donald Trump at the head table. (Trump was MIA for the second of what would be three straight years, for reasons.)

Previous years featured as entertainment Hasan Minhaj, Larry Wilmore, Cecily Strong, Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jay Leno and Wanda Sykes, to name a few.

Below, find highlights from the evening. (Updating live…)

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.