Trevor Noah hosts final episode of The Daily Show after seven years

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·3 min read

Trevor Noah has thanked his viewers -“even the people who hate-watch” – as he presented his final episode of The Daily Show.

The South African television host and comedian appeared to get emotional as he delivered one of his final monologues on the US talk show.

He also gave special thanks to the black women who had “shaped and nourished me” throughout his life and career.

Noah, 38, is stepping down from his role as host after seven years at the helm of the US talk show, which is broadcast on Comedy Central.

He told audiences it had been “an honour” to host The Daily Show and that he did not take it for granted.

“I am grateful to you, every single one of you,” he said.

“I remember, when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill in the audience.

“And then, when I look at this now I don’t take it for granted, every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing I always appreciate because I know the empty seat that sits behind it.

“So thank you, thank you to the people who watch.

“Everyone who has had an opinion, people who have been kind enough and gracious enough…even if it’s a critique, it doesn’t even have to be praise.

“Even the people who hate-watch – we still got the ratings, so thank you, I’m eternally grateful to you.”

Speaking about those who had had specific influence on him, he continued: “I’ve often been credited with these grand ideas, people are like ‘oh Trevor you’re so smart’.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Noah is stepping down from his role as host after seven years at the helm of the US talk show, which is broadcast on Comedy Central (Ian West/PA)

“And I’m like, ‘who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me’ – from my mum, my gran, or my aunt, all these black women in my life.

“I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to black women, because unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to f*** around and find out.”

He added: “I’ll tell you now, do yourself a favour. If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way – talk to black women. They are a lot of the reason that I’m here.

“I’m so grateful to them and I’m grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honour, thank you.”

Noah revealed the news of his departure from the show personally in September, telling audiences he felt “like it was time”.

“I remember when we first started, so many people didn’t believe in us – it was a crazy bet to make,” he said.

“I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey, it’s been absolutely amazing, it’s something I never expected.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together… but after seven years I feel like it’s time you know?”

He added that there was “another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring” and that he wanted to go back to “being everywhere doing everything”.

Noah took over as host of The Daily Show from fellow US comedian Jon Stewart in September 2015, continuing the strong focus on political and news-based satire.

During his own tenure he made stylistic changes and increased more millennial-based references, impersonations and characterizations for his comedy on the show.

Noah’s departure from the popular late-night show comes ahead of that of British host James Corden, who announced in April he would be leaving The Late Late Show in 2023.

