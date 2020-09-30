Trevor Noah gives theory on why Melania Trump has not dumped the president

Trevor Noah gives theory as to why Melania Trump has not dumped the president (Getty)

Trevor Noah gave a blistering theory on why the First Lady has not dumped Donald Trump as the comic mocked the president’s finances.

The late night host joked that Melania Trump has not left her husband because she does not want to share his reported debt in a divorce settlement.

“If she divorces him, she gets half of the $400 million in debt,” Noah quipped on The Daily Show.

Noah added that the president’s alleged financial difficulties represented the “Rosetta stone” that explained everything about his time in the White House.

“Trump doesn’t actually want to be president. He just really needs that Secret Service protection,” cracked Noah.

“S***, if I had $400 million in loans coming due, I’d also be trying to cancel the election.”

The South African-born host also said it also explained why Mr Trump had wanted Bernie Sanders to win the Democratic nomination ahead of Joe Biden.

“He wanted him to win so that the government would bail him out.

“It even explains why Trump has been destroying the post office. Good luck collecting your money when you can’t mail him a bill.”

The New York Times bombshell report into the president’s finances claimed that Mr Trump holds more than $400 million in debt in loans that are coming due in the next four years.

Read more

Trevor Noah condemns Trump’s response to California wildfires: ‘It’s the same as his approach to coronavirus'

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show troll Trump with a full-page newspaper ad posing as a fictional law firm

Trevor Noah slams Kenosha police for conflicting response to Jacob Blake and Kyle Rittenhouse: 'To some, black skin is the most threatening weapon'

Kamala Harris: Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah joke that Biden chose VP to stop her ‘destroying’ him in future debates