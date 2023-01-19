Trevor Noah doesn't miss the 'grind' of 'The Daily Show,' likens it to planning a wedding

Trevor Noah loved his job as host of "The Daily Show," but by no means was the gig a cakewalk.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Wednesday, Noah reminisced with Colbert about the daily "grind" of working on the Comedy Central newscast (which he departed in December), including the stress of staying up to date with current events.

"I remember there was one Met Gala after-party I was at," Noah recalled. "You're at this event, it's amazing – everyone's having a good time, you know there's people dancing, there's Rihanna, there's Harry Styles – and I'm in a corner like, 'Is the filibuster tomorrow? What's happening tomorrow?' "

While Noah said he misses the "discipline" of putting together the show on a regular basis, he compared the process to planning a wedding ceremony.

"So, you're thinking, ‘Who are the guests? What are you going to wear? What's going to happen? Who's going to be making a toast, what will the speeches be about? What's everybody eating, who's sitting where? How's it all going — and then the wedding happens, and then you go, 'Alright, we're doing another wedding tomorrow,'" Noah said.

Noah announced his departure from "The Daily Show" after a seven-year run during a taping of the show in September. His final episode aired in December.

"I remember when we first started ... so many people didn't believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African," said Noah, who hails from South Africa, during his announcement. "What a journey it’s been. ... It’s been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected."

He added: "After the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way, honestly. I’ve loved hosting this show. ... But after seven years I feel like it's time."

"The Daily Show" was hosted by Craig Kilborn from 1996 to 1998 and Jon Stewart from 1999 to 2015. Noah took over the show in 2015.

In the wake of Noah’s exit, a roster of guest hosts have been tapped to helm "The Daily Show" while a permanent host is selected, including Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley and actress-comedian Leslie Jones, who hosted the show Tuesday.

But Noah will need to harness his hosting chops again soon, as the comedian is set to emcee the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.

