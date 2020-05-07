Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Social Distancing Show’ Takes Sides In The Great “Mask/No Mask” Civil Wars

Click here to read the full article.

Why are so many Americans resistant to wearing a mask in public, Trevor Noah asked. “Maybe they just want to show-off that pasty quarantine skin,” he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Or maybe it’s because they take their cues from our leaders, he said, pointing to comments and actions from President Trump to Vice President Mike Pence to various politicians who make no-mask excuses, including one Ohio representative who said he would not wear one because of religious objections.

More from Deadline

“I don’t know if going out without a mask is a way to honor God. But it’s definitely a way to meet him sooner,” Noah said, adding, “Look, I don’t understood how a public health issue like wearing a mask became so politicized.”

But, he added, “Right now, America is at war with the coronavirus. If you go without a mask, you’re fighting for the other side.”

Why are so many Americans averse to wearing a mask in public? pic.twitter.com/AndzM97wLp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 7, 2020





Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.