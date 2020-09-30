Trevor Noah claims the biggest problem with mail-in ballots is not what Trump thinks

On The Daily Show Tuesday night, Trevor Noah took on the topic of mail-in voting.

While the election has already begun in many states thanks to mail-in voting, President Donald Trump continues to make claims about voting fraud when it comes to mail-in ballots, even doubling down on his attempt to stir up fear about fraud during Tuesday night's presidential debate, when he stated that "this is going to be a fraud like you've never seen before." However, on his show, Noah explained that, contrary to Trump's claims, it is actually human error that is most likely to cause widespread rejection.

"Just to be clear, are there sometimes isolated incidents of voter fraud? Sure, there are. But in the states that have been doing all-mail elections for years, there's been no evidence of anything close to widespread problems that can affect the election," stated Noah, who added that it doesn't mean America has no problems with mail-in voting at all. "In fact, the real danger with mail-in voting isn't fraud, it's all the little things that can get your vote thrown out,” said Noah.

The Daily Show then shared reports that there is evidence of widespread rejection of mail-in ballots due to human errors such as signatures not matching the state's records, a missing signature, envelope problems, forgetting to sign the back of the envelope, or putting an “X” or check mark rather than filling in the bubble – all simple mistakes that can get a voter's ballot discounted.

Noah stated, "This could be a major disaster. Hundreds of thousands of votes could get thrown out because of minor human errors. Just from a missing signature to a partially filled out bubble. The more I learn about American democracy, the more I think to myself – you guys are invading other countries to give them this?"

Ultimately, Noah told his viewers, "Mistakes are made with mail-in ballots in every single election but, this year especially, Donald Trump is preparing to hunt down any mistakes that could get a vote thrown out because he knows that Democrats are planning to overwhelmingly vote by mail. So look, I don't want to give anyone the wrong idea. The vast majority of mail-in ballots should be fine, but if you want to be even more sure that your vote will count, you should try to vote in person if it's safe for you to do so. And if your state offers early voting, that's a good way to avoid crowds and long lines on election day."

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central.

